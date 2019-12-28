Wild Hunt popularity surges thanks to Netflix series

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a little old now, although still a phenomenal game in every way. It seems though that the new Witcher series, recently released on Netflix, has given the game something of a resurgence, introducing it to brand new fans as sales skyrocket.

The Netflix series is based on the Witcher books rather than the games, written by Andrzej Sapkowski, but they both share similarities and visual styles. The series covers Geralt of Rivia's adventures as they appear in the books.

While the series is being compared unfairly to Game of Thrones by critics, it seems that hasn't dampened it's popularity. The number of people playing the game currently is 48,000, which is the largest number since 2016, when the game's Blood and Wine DLC released. That's pretty impressive.

Have you returned to The Witcher 3, and what do you think of the Netflix series? Let us know down in the comments!