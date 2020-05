James made a bet last night - that he'll be able to make it all the way from Scratch to Blight Town in Dark Souls: Remastered, without using the Master Key (of course), all in the space of one evening. He even put his moustache on the line should he fail.... brave man.

Did he succeed? Well, you can find out by catching the full live stream below. It's nearly five hours long, though. The man has stamina...