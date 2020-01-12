Wolfenstein: Youngblood now has ray-tracing support

Wolffenstein: Youngblood now has official support for RTX ray-tracing and DLSS, according to a new announcement from Bethesda and NVIDIA, and as you expect, it makes this already stunning game even more jaw-dropping.

You'll need an RTX card (2060, 2070, 2080Ti etc.) to be able to see the RTX update, but if you do have one, it's worth enabling because the lighting and reflections now are, as you can see in the video below, simply stunning.

Thanks to DLSS, a technology from NVIDIA, the game has much better AA performance and less jaggies, without much impact if any to performance, which is a nice new technology I approve of.



