World of Warcraft Shadowlands patch should fix major issues

The development team at World of Warcraft have posted a tweet which involves a letter to the World of Warcraft community. It addresses issues about working on things about their people and workplace and also what's in store for players of their game.

The Shadowlands 9.1.5 update will be going to the Public Test Realm next week and the team are confident the patch will address a lot of issues and feedback the players have sent into them such as swapping covenants and conduits, and that you don't need to complete covenant campaigns on alts.

In regards to the Burning Crusade Classic game, the first major content update, Overlords of Outland will be released shortly and you can take on the Prince Kael'thas and Lady Vashj in those raids.

— World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 27, 2021

