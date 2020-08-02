World War 1 mech-battler Iron Harvest enters beta

We covered Iron Harvest back at our visit to E3 this year, when James interviewed King Art Games' Julian Strzoda about the game. Since then we've been very closely following the development of this unique post World War 1 mech-battle-em-up, which has now entered open beta.

The beta is being held throughout August ahead of the game's release and includes several hours of gameplay from the first campaign, a few challenge scenarios, and skirmish mode.





The beta will end with the game's first tournament, the Iron Harvest ESL Pre-Season, which will test the game out in a competitive scenario. There'll be over $8,300 worth of prizes up for grabs if you want to take part, and the event will take place between the 27th and 30th of August.

The game will get some updates and polish during the beta based on feedback ahead of the game's launch. The game will release on both Steam and GOG on 1st of September 2020. Stay tuned to GameFront for more on Iron Harvest as we learn it, and don't forget to check out James' interview with the game's developer above.