Wrench is returning in Watch Dogs Legion Bloodline DLC

We already learned last month that Aiden Pearce will be returning to the Watch Dogs franchise in a set of post-launch DLC that will be included with the game's Season Pass - but it seems he's not the only old face that's returning, as Ubisoft has now confirmed in an interview with PC Gamer that Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 will also be a playable character.

In fact, Bloodline promises to have four playable characters, and along with both Aiden Peirce and Wrench will be Mina, a character who has been subjected to "trans-human experiments" and will feature the ability to use mind-control, as well as, more curiously, Darcy, a member of the Assassin's Brotherhood...



...yeah, that Assassin's Brotherhood. How exactly the Assassin's Creed universe will cross into that of Watch Dogs Legion remains to be seen, but all the signs point to this DLC being a little wild compared to the usual Watch Dogs affair.

Bloodlines will also be adding new gameplay mechanics, likely centered around these four characters. Wrench was briefly playable at the end of Watch Dogs 2 and was heavily armed with a grenade launcher, so it's reasonable to assume he'll continue the 'heavy-handed' approach. In any case, I'm excited - Wrench was by far my favourite character from Watch Dogs 2 (which was excellent all-round, by the way) - so it's great to see he'll be mixing it up with ol' Aiden in London Town this December.