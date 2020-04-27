WWE 2K Battlegrounds looks a lot like an All Stars sequel

There's a new WWE game on the way, and surprisingly, it's not WWE 2K21. We knew that there wouldn't be a new game in the WWE's main series this year, but that didn't rule out a spin-off game of some description. That game was finally revealed today, and it looks an awful lot like a sequel to WWE All Stars to me.

It's a new game without any direct relation to WWE All-Stars, at least technically, but from the trailer released today, it seems to at least be in a similar spirit. Rather than being a pure simulation of wrestling, sorry, "sports entertainment", it aims to provide a more cartoony, arcade-style vibe.





It has a lot of surreal elements to it, such as Becky Lynch spontaneously combusting, and John Cena performing an uppercut that nearly launches The Rock into outer space, presumably after he five-knuckle shuffles his way out of that crocodile.

The game is developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, which should give you some idea of the type of title this is likely to be. They also worked on Quake Champions.

2K also admitted in an open letter to the WWE Universe this past week that WWE 2K20 was the hot mess that everyone judged it to be - with the company vowing to keep WWE 2K19's servers up and running for longer than expected to compensate for the lack of release this year, as they focus on "applying what we've learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun."