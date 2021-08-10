Xbox Cloud Gaming FINALLY enters beta on Windows

You'd think Microsoft's home platform, Windows, would be the first to get access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, but bizarrely, it's only been available on mobile devices until now. The good news is the official Xbox app on Windows now features early access officially for the first time.

You can get access to the feature by joining the Windows Insider Program, something that many are already doing to try out Windows 11 early.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a game streaming service similar to Google's Stadia, and allows you to play games remotely in the cloud - effectively meaning you can play the latest PC games without the expensive (and impossible to find) gaming hardware.

To use it, you'll also need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is around $14.99 per month, although you can get the first month for just $1 if you're a new subscriber. These streaming services are a mixed bag for me, but they're not a bad option if you have a decent internet connection and just can't get hold of a console or good hardware right now.

It's a good choice if you're a student, for example. There are over 100+ games in the library already, and with EA Play and Xbox Live Gold thrown in to the subscription, you're getting a fair bit for your money.