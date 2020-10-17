Xbox don't need to release Bethesda games on PlayStation

Since Microsoft made the shock announcement that it had purchased The Elder Scrolls and Fallout studio Bethesda for a cool $7.5 billion, the question has cropped up repeatedly - will Bethesda still release games for PlayStation, and do Microsoft even need to do so in order to make the purchase worth it?

Not releasing The Elder Scrolls VI or the next Fallout on PlayStation could be seen as a coup for Xbox, but would also lead to a drop in unit sales for Bethesda itself, especially if loyal PlayStation fans don't decide to make the switch to Xbox.

It won't be an issue though, according to Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox. Speaking to Kotaku, Spencer stated that the company could easily recoup its investment by only releasing on Microsoft platforms.

He went on to state, however, that he didn't mean to be "flip" about it, and that the deal wasn't designed to "take games away from another player base like that." Realistically though, you have to believe that Microsoft will be keeping these major titles for themselves.

Nowhere in the documentation that we put together was, 'How do we keep other players from playing these games?’ We want more people to be able to play games, not fewer people to be able to go play games.

Indeed, Spencer did go on to say that "in the model," the numbers of devices that use xCloud, PC, and Game Pass means that they don't need other platforms to make the deal work. Microsoft will honor existing PS5 release agreements, but will apparently look at future games on a "case-by-case" basis.



