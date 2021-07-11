Xbox donated $10,000 to charity in honour of Fallout 4's Dogmeat

Late last month, the dog who starred in Fallout 4 as Dogmeat, named River, sadly passed away. The news was broken by one of the game's designers, Joel Burgess, on Twitter, and naturally, it lead to a lot of sadness across the internet that everyone's favourite canine companion was no longer with us.

Xbox is now donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society in honor of River, as confirmed on the official Xbox Twitter account this week, which also encourages others to donate too using the link.

DOGMEAT FOREVER 💚



In honor of River, Xbox and @BethesdaStudios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society.



If you also would like to join us in donating, you can right here: https://t.co/LD6ZDk6dov https://t.co/TiiYZ7Lq1Q — Xbox (@Xbox) July 7, 2021

Burgess talked about his time working with River on Fallout 4, and noted that Dogmeat was designed to be "companion first, and a combat ally second." The company also passed up on using professionally trained dogs that are generally used in acting roles in favour of River because of her close bond with the team during the process.

It worked, clearly. Dogmeat has to be one of the best things about Fallout 4, frankly, and a must-have companion. In fact, I can't play the game without the Dogmeat mod that allows you to keep him with you while you also have a second companion. I couldn't bear to leave my canine friend behind, even when the storyline called for it.