Xbox Game Pass reaches 10 million subscribers

Microsoft has something of a hit on their hands with Xbox Game Pass it would seem, as the service now has an impressive 10 million subscribers, according to Microsoft's recent earnings conference call.

Game Pass gives both Xbox One and PC gamers access to an extensive library of games that you can download and play for as long as your subscription remains active. There are not quite as many games on the PC version of the service, but the number of games has significantly improved as of late.

This marks the first time Microsoft has released the subscriber figures for Game Pass publicly. Often, Microsoft will only report on user figures for successful services such as Azure, so take this as a sign that Microsoft is rather pleased with these numbers.

Of course, the number of subscribers has likely increased due to COVID-19, which has forced players to spend more time at home. However, the service has also seen success through its various free trials and offers - for example; new users can currently subscribe for just $1 for the first month.



