Xbox Games Pass for PC is now simply PC Games Pass

It's perhaps overdue, but the unwieldy title of Xbox Games Pass for PC has been renamed to the much more succinct PC Games Pass.

Microsoft is fond of rebranding and confusing their consumers, frankly, but this is one change I can get on board with. Xbox Games Pass for PC was brought in as a companion for Xbox Games Pass back in 2019 and has since grown its roster of games significantly. The name was always a little clunky though, and many at the time wondered why it wasn't simply PC Games Pass (my PC isn't an Xbox, after all...)

PC Games Pass gives players access to a large number of games to download and install through the Microsoft store, which you can play as long as your subscription remains active. It's complemented by Xbox Games Pass on consoles, and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate for access to both, along with Xbox Live Gold features.

The new name makes much more sense anyway. The games on PC Games Pass aren't all Xbox games, and it's just a cleaner, shorter name. It has a new, complimentary logo too, revealed at The Game Awards last night.