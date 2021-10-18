Xbox is working on a cloud-native MMO game with Mainframe

Xbox Game Studios are apparently working with Finnish developer Mainframe on a cloud-native MMO title, according to a recent episode of The Xbox Two Podcast.

According to Windows Central's Jez Corden, who features on the podcast, Microsoft and Mainframe are allegedly working on the game, stating that "I do know that Microsoft’s working with a studio in Finland - or at least I’ve heard that they’re working with a studio in Finland - called Mainframe making a cloud-native game."

There are no details beyond that right now, however, GamesRadar+ noted that the official Mainframe website has references to a cloud-native MMO being in development, that promises "a vibrant world with new ways to engage and connect with our friends," and that it will be "the game of a lifetime."

It seems like a logical push of Microsoft's xCloud technology. Cloud computing and Microsoft Azure is incredibly important to the company, generating the vast majority of the tech giant's revenue these days when compared to traditional hardware and software. xCloud uses custom Xbox Series X hardware in a datacentre to allow players to stream games directly to any laptop, phone or tablet.

We'll be sure to report on any further information as we learn it.