xCloud game streaming is heading to PC and iOS next year

Microsoft's cloud game streaming service will make its way onto both PC and, surprisingly, iOS in the first half of next year, according to Microsoft.

The platform has already been available in beta on Android devices, but will be available on PC, and even on iOS through a web browser, in Spring 2021 - and will be bringing around 150 games as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Apple's refusal to allow game streaming services on its platform means that iOS users will have to settle for a browser experience, but given you can pin web pages as apps on your home screen anyway, that's not a huge issue- albeit slightly more fiddly to set-up.

As for the PC version, this will be a great way for gamers with laptops or low-end PCs, such as students, to get into gaming easily on the Windows platform. In fact, it'll work on PC in a browser too, so there's a few options there.

The service will still be in beta when it comes to PC and iOS, but based on feedback from the Android testing, should still be interesting to check out.