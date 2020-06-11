Yakuza: Like a Dragon gameplay trailer revealed

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, weirdly, is already available to buy, but only in Japan. Western shores have been waiting for its release over here, and that seems one step closer now thanks to a new gameplay video released during IGN's Summer Gaming Expo.

The video below shows off 14 minutes of footage from the western release, and there are quite a few details we've picked up while watching it;



Unlike previous games in the series, this one is a JRPG style game with combat mechanics. The trailer shows off how the job system will work in the game, with 19 jobs and unique outfits for each.

The game is also set in Yokohoma this time around, and we get a good look at just how large the new map is. It'll be divided int nine distinct districts, and each one will have it's own culture and levels of threat to deal with.

Also of note is the business management mode where you can turn a failing confectionary operation into a holding company that will, according to the blurb, lead to some "epic shareholder battles," in true Yakuza style, no doubt.

There's no release date confirmed yet, but given the game is already released, we're hoping we don't have to wait too much longer for the English translation to be completed.