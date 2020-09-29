Yakuza: Like a Dragon releasing on November 10th

Yet another game's release date is being brought forward to coincide with the launch of Xbox Series X, with Yakuza: Like a Dragon now slated for release on the console's launch day, November 10th, instead of the originally planned November 13th.

It joins Assassin's Creed Valhalla in having its launch date moved forward a few days to complement the launch of Xbox Series X, and like that release, Yauza: Like a Dragon is also being brought forward on PC and PlayStation 4.

We're happy to announce that Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam slightly earlier on November 10!



Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S for free with Smart Delivery. pic.twitter.com/josndZgaET — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 28, 2020

The bad news is if you're planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5, then you're going to have to wait until March 2021 to get your hands on the game.

Unlike previous games in the series, this one is a JRPG style game with combat mechanics. The game is set in Yokohoma this time around, which is divided into nine distinct districts, with each one having its own culture and levels of threat to deal with.

Also of note is the business management mode where you can turn a failing confectionary operation into a holding company that will, according to the blurb, lead to some "epic shareholder battles," in true Yakuza style, no doubt.