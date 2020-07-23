Yakuza: Like A Dragon will release in November

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, weirdly, is already available to buy, but only in Japan. Western shores have been waiting for its release over here, and Sega has confirmed that the next major installment in the Yakuza series, Like A Dragon, will be released in the US and Europe on the 13th of November this year, and is now available for pre-order.

More excitingly, the company also confirmed that a full English dub will be available for the game when it releases in the west, with none other than Star Trek's Mr. Sulu himself, George Takei, one of the voice actors on board to voice Masumi Arakawa, father figure to your character and head of the Arakawa family.

Other names in the English voice cast include Kaiji Tang as Ichiban, and Greg Chun as Yu Nanba.



Unlike previous games in the series, this one is a JRPG style game with combat mechanics. The trailer shows off how the job system will work in the game, with 19 jobs and unique outfits for each.

The game is also set in Yokohoma this time around, and we get a good look at just how large the new map is. It'll be divided int nine distinct districts, and each one will have it's own culture and levels of threat to deal with.

Also of note is the business management mode where you can turn a failing confectionary operation into a holding company that will, according to the blurb, lead to some "epic shareholder battles," in true Yakuza style, no doubt.