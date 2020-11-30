Yakuza series popularity has surged in the past year

Sega has a few video game franchises that are, quite frankly, underrated. I personally believe the Yakuza games are a great example of this, and even Sega themselves admit that the series is aimed at a "niche market."

The thing is though, based on the latest figures released by the company during its annual integrated report, sales of Yakuza games have seen a huge rise over the past two years, with over 14 million copies sold across all games to date.

The series had sold 11 million as of 2018, and 12 million in 2019 - which means sales have seemingly doubled over the last 12 months - and 20% of all lifetime sales have occurred in just the last two years alone. Not bad for a 15-year-old game franchise.



Sega believes the niche appeal of the game, and the portrayal of Japanese culture is the reason for the turnaround. In the past, Sega has felt that the game wouldn't hit with western audiences, but now consider it's Japanese origins are a major selling point in the west.

In-fact, Sega is finding new success across the board releasing previously Japanese-only content to Western audiences. According to the report, the content is "highly evaluated by overseas users," and that the push of "Made in Japan" content int he west is proving successful.



