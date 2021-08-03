Yes, Half-Life 2 is getting remastered, but Valve isn't doing it

There's some exciting news for fans of Half-Life, as the second entry into the series, Half-Life 2, is getting an official remaster in the Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection, according to a new game entry that was picked up on SteamDB.

The interesting part, however, is that the work is being done by a former mod team, who were behind the Half-Life 2: Update mod. The team have commented on the new project, stating that it will put that particular mod "to shame" and should prove to be a significant visual update to the original, with the backing of Valve.

There's precedence for this type of mod, though. The most notable is Black Mesa, which was also a fan-made remake but for the original Half-Life. That took over ten years to reach its final release though, and Valve, despite giving that game official approval, had basically no involvement in its development. Frankly, it's fantastic.

It seems likely that history could be repeating then for Half-Life 2, with a fan team coming together to take on the remaster with the blessing of Valve. How that'll work (if it'll be a mod for Half-Life 2 or it's own standalone Steam game) is unclear right now, but it seems that either could be the case.

Based on the team's old mod, the kind of updates we could expect include new lighting and fog effects, better particles and HDR support, among other things. They do promise to go above and beyond though, so we are hoping to see hugely improved textures, models and animations to boot.

As for when to expect it, there's no word yet, with the developers stating that "the new version will put HL2: Update/Episodes to shame. But sry no release date tho." Given Black Mesa's development time, it could be a number of years, though.