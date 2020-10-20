Yet another senior Bloodlines 2 team member has quit

Paradox Interactive has confirmed today that the senior narrative designer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Cara Ellison, has left developer Hardsuit Labs and will no longer be involved in the project.

It follows a smorgasbord of departures over the game's development, including the firing of Lead writer Brian Mitsoda and creative Director Ka'ai Cluney two months ago. While we don't know exactly what's going on, the evidence seems to suggest something is troubled with the game's development - indeed, Mitsoda hinted at the time that the split wasn't a happy one.

Paradox Interactive confirmed Ellison's departure after she removed her involvement from the project from her social media profiles - leading to speculation and rumours around the internet. In a statement, Paradox said;

We can confirm that Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs and is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Cara brought fresh ideas to the project and many of her contributions will be present in the game launching next year. We thank her for her work on Bloodlines 2 and wish her the best in all of her future endeavours.

Bloodlines 2 has been delayed until some time next year, which may hint at some creative changes going down and a reshuffling of personnel - although it's hard to say exactly what's going on.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report on any further news or developments.