You can grab Star Wars Battlefront 2 for free next week

Star Wars Battlefront 2, the excellent first-person shooter from 2017 is the next game to be given away for free on the Epic Games Store next week and is well worth picking up if you don't already own it.

The version being offered up is the Celebration Edition too, which will include the entire cosmetic content collection and other content up to and including the Rise of Skywalker update.

Interestingly, the free week will be the game's launch on the Epic Games store, but will go live, for free, on the 14th of January. Before then you can pick up Crying Suns, an FTL-esque strategy game that is currently the free giveaway.