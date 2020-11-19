You can now shoot while driving a dirt bike in PUBG

PUBG, or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds as it was called in a previous life, has released it's latest update that adds the long-awaited feature of being able to perform a drive-by. Lovely.

The update also adds dirt bikes to the game - new vehicles that can travel at up to 130km/h with a following wind. Dirt bikes seem well suited to the terrain you often find in PUBG maps, and indeed, they're available in every map, with the notable exception of Karakin.



Combined with the new ability to shoot while driving, and that's a pretty neat little update that should change the dynamics somewhat. The only vehicles that you can't shoot from are boats and the BRDM, sadly. The cameras while driving and riding as a passenger have also been updated, 'stabilising' them to improve aiming.

The update is also bringing a new Battle Pass, known as the 'Bride Battle Pass.' Unless you're one of the folks who's bought into all the new lore being released for PUBG, it'll make little sense, but basically, it's something about a young bride who slaughters everyone to gain victory in a battle-royale, styling the whole thing out in her wedding dress.

Yeah.



