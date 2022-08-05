You can play Far Cry 6 for free all weekend!

If you're at a loose end this weekend, then Ubisoft might have the answer with Far Cry 6, which will be free-to-play until the 7th of August.

If you've got the time, you could potentially rattle through the entire game in this timeframe (although you'll need to spend the entire weekend doing it) - but in any case, it's a great opportunity to check it out without putting any money down.

I played through it last year and while it's certainly visually impressive, it was rather average when it came to the storyline. It's definitely still worth playing through though, with its much-improved inventory system, and exciting set-pieces, you pretty much know what you're getting. The game takes place on a fictional island named Yara, which is very much echoing Cuba.

You assume the role of a local Yaran rebel named Dani Rojas, a former conscript in the Yaran military turned guerrilla fighter who initially yearns to escape Castillo's violent crackdown on Yaran civil society for the American city of Miami. You can also select Dani's gender at the start of the game.

The free-to-play period is underway now and lasts until midday on the 7th of August, but you'll need to grab it either through Uplay or on the Epic Store. As you'd expect, if you don't manage to beat it by the end of the weekend, then you can buy it for 60% off until the 8th of August on Epic, or the 16th of August on Uplay - and naturally - your save games will carry over to the paid version.