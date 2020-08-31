You can sign up for the Ghostrunner beta right now

A new trailer was shown off for Ghostrunner at Gamescom's Awesome Indies showcase this weekend, along with the news that registrations for the game's upcoming closed beta are now open.

To be in with a chance of taking part in the beta, you'll need to join the Ghostrunner Discord server, and then complete the application form you'll find on there. Registrations are open until the 13th of September, although registering is no guarantee that you'll be accepted to take part.

If you don't get to try the game yourself though, you can always check out the above gameplay video. It's a good look into the game's first-person wall-running mechanics, and honestly, it looks really impressive.

Developer All In! promises that there'll be even more details revealed on the 15th of September.