You'll need an SSD to play World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

At least, according to Blizzard, who has officially released the minimum specs for the new expansion to World of Warcraft.

The overall specs aren't really noteworthy or dramatically higher than previous, except in one detail - Blizzard wants you to spare 100GB of Solid State storage as part of its minimum requirements - so in other words, mechanical drives are out, or at least, may not allow the game to work as intended.

This could be problematic, as a lot of low-end machines will use a small SSD, perhaps only 128GB in size, as an OS boot drive, and largely rely on larger, mechanical storage for their games library. SSD drives are almost four times as expensive per GB of storage as mechanical drives.

So for the gamer on a budget, this could be bad news. While SSD's are cheaper than they used to be, a 250GB SSD on Amazon is still around $50 right now. Below are the full system requirements for Shadowlands;

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX 8300

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, AMD Radeon RX 560, or Intel UHD 630 (45W) (DirectX 11 compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM)

RAM: 4GB (8GB if using integrated graphics)

Storage: SSD, 100GB available space

Input: Keyboard and mouse required, other input devices are not supported

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 65 (DirectX 12 compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: SSD, 100GB available space

Input: Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

As noted, the rest of the specs on the minimum side are quite low-end, so it seems a little odd to me. I don't see an i5-3450 with a GTX 760 user having a boatload of SSD storage on hand if I'm honest.

While the community, speaking on Reddit, seem to believe that the game should run from a mechanical HDD anyway (and to be fair, it will run, the game itself has no way of knowing) - the likelihood is that it'll lead to some overly long load times, and severe pop-in of textures and assets.

Shadowlands releases on the 27th of October.