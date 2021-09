If you're wondering about Deathloop, as many seem to be right now, why not check out our livestream from last night, where Zac & Danny check out the game and give it a run through it's paces?





On the whole, I really am enjoying the game so far. The AI, as we discuss, is a little basic for this type of game, and we'd come across one or two glitches. The gameplay is solid, though, and I really am digging the concept and amazing environments.