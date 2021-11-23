Zelda: Breath of the Wild is just $35 for Black Friday week

If you're one of the many looking to grab yourself a Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, then you'll probably want some games to go along with it. The good news is that one of the platform's best titles, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for as little as $35 at Walmart this week, which is probably an all-time low price.

The deal seems exclusive to Walmart though, with most retailers sticking to the $40+ mark, which is where most Nintendo first-party games tend to live ad-Infinium. In fact, it's a bit of a steal, and like I say, it's incredibly rare to find first-party Nintendo titles discounted at all, so it's worth picking up if you're even remotely considering playing this (and you should.)

There's plenty of other deals to be had during Black Friday too, from consoles to games and everything in-between. We don't do the affiliate-shilling gimmick here at GameFront, though, so we won't be ramming article-after-article of deals down your throat, but if you're after a console too, then the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 Months Nintendo Switch Online is just $299 at Best Buy right now.

I really love the Nintendo Switch OLED. If you're already rocking an OG Switch, it probably isn't worth the upgrade, but for newcomers to the platform, the screen does make the experience a little bit nicer. Graphically the console is about as last-gen as it's always been, but that isn't the appeal of Nintendo's offering, although the OLED sweetness does soften the blow significantly until you plug it into your huge 4K TV.