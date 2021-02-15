Zombies mode could be heading to Call of Duty Warzone soon

It seems that Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone may feature a Zombies mode, according to new information teased on Twitter, and is being hinted at by various sources.

The Warzone Rumble Playlist also has a trial machine, found in the Verdansk Hospital Map, and was discovered by Twitter user Eric Maynard. This is the machine from Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode and was used to get rewards when completing challenges.

It could be a hint that the mode is coming to Warzone, but it could also just be a reused asset, the textures don't quite look right, for example. But there's also a prompt that appears on screen that reads ZAI/ACTIVATE_ZOMBIES, which makes me think the item is broken, but could equally be a teaser for the mode coming to Season 2.

Soooooo.... There's a Cold War Zombies Trial Machine in Hospital On Warzone...



To add to the fuel, some players have also claimed to see some screen distortion going on when entering an office on Rebirth Island. They only last for a second or two, but it includes some Russian dialogue. It wouldn't be the first time that Call of Duty has teased upcoming releases with this type of subliminal messaging.

The dialogue apparently hints at the arrival of a ship named Vodyanoy, which has already been seen near Rebirth Island, and players suspect it may be carrying Nova 6, the chemical weapon that caused the Zombie outbreak in Black Ops.

So it all seems to hint towards it, but as yet, nothing is certain or confirmed. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.