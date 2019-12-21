1,205 ONLINE

GTA IV file to archive *.img 1.0.0

Send file to archive img in gta iv

by one cilck 

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 21st December 2019 8:28pm

Release Notes:

Send file to archive img in gta iv

by one cilck 

Screenshots
Readme 
GTA IV File to archive *.img   
V 1.0.0
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Author : Amr Shaheen 
Email : sha829001@gmail.com
Blog : gta-me.blogspot.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
=> ( Features ) 
(WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) Files Context Menu For Add This Files Into,( 7_11.img ,amenitie.img ,anim.img ,animviewer.img ,bar.img ,bars_1.img ,bars_2.img ,bars_3.img ,bathroom.img ,beauty.img ,bedroom.img ,bins.img ,bllbrd.img ,ETC ).
OR
add files from folder to Contain files (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) by Context Menu For Add This Files Into,( 7_11.img ,amenitie.img ,anim.img ,animviewer.img ,bar.img ,bars_1.img ,bars_2.img ,bars_3.img ,bathroom.img ,beauty.img ,bedroom.img ,bins.img ,bllbrd.img ,ETC ).
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
=>( Notice )
GTA IV Contain 136 files img  
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
=> ( Installation ) 
Unzip the downloaded zip file.
Now run Gta IV File to Archive.exe file and choose your GTA IV folder.
After that Right-Click on (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT)  files
OR
Right-Click on any folder contain files (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) .
----------------------------------| have a fun ! |-------------------------------------------
                       (to more information look screenshots)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you have any problems, suggestions, or would like to contact me for any reason, then please send 
an email to sha829001@gmail.com and I'll try to help you out.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

