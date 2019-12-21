GTA IV File to archive *.img V 1.0.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Author : Amr Shaheen Email : sha829001@gmail.com Blog : gta-me.blogspot.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- => ( Features ) (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) Files Context Menu For Add This Files Into,( 7_11.img ,amenitie.img ,anim.img ,animviewer.img ,bar.img ,bars_1.img ,bars_2.img ,bars_3.img ,bathroom.img ,beauty.img ,bedroom.img ,bins.img ,bllbrd.img ,ETC ). OR add files from folder to Contain files (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) by Context Menu For Add This Files Into,( 7_11.img ,amenitie.img ,anim.img ,animviewer.img ,bar.img ,bars_1.img ,bars_2.img ,bars_3.img ,bathroom.img ,beauty.img ,bedroom.img ,bins.img ,bllbrd.img ,ETC ). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- =>( Notice ) GTA IV Contain 136 files img --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- => ( Installation ) Unzip the downloaded zip file. Now run Gta IV File to Archive.exe file and choose your GTA IV folder. After that Right-Click on (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) files OR Right-Click on any folder contain files (WAD,WBD,WTD,WFT,WDR,RBS,WDD,WNV,WBN,WPL,SCO,RRR,WBS,CUT) . ----------------------------------| have a fun ! |------------------------------------------- (to more information look screenshots) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If you have any problems, suggestions, or would like to contact me for any reason, then please send an email to sha829001@gmail.com and I'll try to help you out. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

