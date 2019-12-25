GTA IV Mod Installer (GIMI) ===================================================================================== Version: 1.0 Created by: Amr Shaheen Email: sha829001@gmail.com Website: www.gta-me.blogspot.com ===================================================================================== ABOUT GIMI: GTA IV Mod Installer (GIMI) allows you to install mods and custom vehicles made for GTA IV without having to edit the game files yourself. GIMI practically does all of the work for you, which makes mod installing (and uninstalling) as easy as a few clicks. ===================================================================================== FEATURES: General Features: -Appealing and unique designs for each page -Automatically detects game directory -Install any custom vehicle automatically -Install any other mod type if a script is included -Use scripts as "instructions" for installing a non-vehicle mod -ZIP and RAR support. Automatically extracts Archive Files and installs the mod -Install mods from any folder on your computer -Right click on any mod that is a ZIP or RAR or 7z file and click "Install With GIMI" for easy mod installing -Automatic update. Very flexible update engine. -If update is found, it will be downloaded automatically -Automatically backs up all existing files before the mod is installed Uninstalling Mods: -An "Uninstall A Mod" feature allows you to uninstall mods (restore backups created prior to install) -Automatically finds and lists all mods that can be uninstalled -Very easy mod removal. Just choose the mod to remove and then press "Uninstall" Scripter: -Includes an integrated Scripter, which allows you to easily create script files -Provides extended help for each script action you create -Right click any script (.gimi file) and choose "Edit With GIMI's Scripter" for easier editing -Create new script, or edit an existing script -Duplicate commands for faster script creation -Easily arrange how commands are ordered in the script -Batch add FileAdd or ImgAdd commands when working with many files Automatic Vehicle Detection and Installation: -Finds all WFT\WTD files included with the vehicle -Detects multiple WFT\WTD files and asks the user which one to use -Detects all handling.cfg, carcols.dat, and vehicles.ide lines included with the vehicle -If multiple handling\color\ide lines are found, user is asked which one to use -User can modify handling\color\ide lines if desired. Lines are checked for errors before accepted. -If vehicle doesn't have included handling, color, or ide lines then the original "factory default" line will be used. -Existing vehicle is backed up before it's replaced with the new one (to allow uninstalls) -User can choose which vehicle to replace, even if the custom vehicle wasn't intended to replace it -All information (wft,wtd,handling,ide line,colors) will be adjusted automatically for the vehicle it is replacing Script Mod Installing (for non-vehicle mods): -If a script is released with the mod (or is later available), then the mod can be installed with GIMI -All files and information will be backed up before the mod is installed (to allow uninstalls) -All actions are performed according to the information in the script (no input is required from the user) -Actions in a script are performed in the order they are positioned in the script file -Mod information is displayed before the mod is installed (mod name, email, website, description, etc) -Ability to include multiple scripts with a single mod. Useful if there's multiple options for installing the mod. -Script installing supports many useful commands: -Add a file to an IMG archive -Delete a file from an IMG archive -Extract a file from an IMG archive -Execute a file within the game directory -Add a file anywhere within the game directory -Delete a file anywhere within the game directory -Rename a file anywhere within the game directory -Copy a file to another location -Move a file to another location -Insert a line of text to any text-based file -Delete a line of text from any text-based file -Replace a line of text from any text-based file -Create a new folder anywhere within the game directory -Delete a folder anywhere within the game directory -Rename a folder anywhere within the game directory ===================================================================================== If you have any problems, suggestions, or would like to contact me for any reason, then please send an email to www.gta-me.blogspot.com and I'll try to help you out.

