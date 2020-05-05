1,915 ONLINE

BMW E90

BMW E90 car mod for GTA SA, custom texture is used for all vehicle parts. Also comes with car installer for easy installation.Custom coronaC...

Download

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 22 hours ago
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • 12.62MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

BMW E90 car mod for GTA SA, custom texture is used for all vehicle parts. Also comes with car installer for easy installation.

Custom corona

Custom interior

Custom engine

Custom handling

Read More

Download '182754-166398-BMW E90.rar' (12.62MB)

Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

TheHoneyBunBandit


55 XP

Registered 31st December 2018

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File