BrokenMod 0.8

FEATURES:
o Completed game stripped script.
+ No Hidden Packages.
+ No Rampages.
+ No Unique Stunt Jumps.
+ No Insane Stunt Bonuses.
+ No missions or sub-missions.
+ All clothing pickups.
+ All radar icons (of "good" people).
+ Bonus weapon pickups.
+ Bonus attributes (taxi jump, unlimited ammo, fast reload, never get tired , 250 health, 250 armor, fireproof).
+ Bonus mission objects (moneybags, shovel, damaged paintings, trophies in Vercetti Estate).
+ Bonus mission threads (rob the bank at any time, bodyguards (modded)).
o Absolutely invincible.
o Car totally immune (except to Rhino/buildings, of course).
+ Everything-proof, tires unpoppable, heavy car, doors lock.
+ Hold handbrake while stopped to unlock (to allow for passengers).
o To clear wanted level, hold "Look behind (Look left and Look right together)" for one second.
o brokenBoost: NOS-like boost (more like rockets), with blue flames and shaking screen. It's a very controllable boost.
+ Press the sub-mission button while in a vehicle to activate. Boosts progressively, lasts as long as button is held.
o Helicopter hover enhanced.
+ Hover button in helicopters should now act more "hovery," with less sinking.
o Game time passes in realtime, weather changes every 15 minutes.
o Various new parked vehicles in different places, some changed, some taken out.
o Speedometer and speed gauge.
+ Measures approximate MPH of the vehicle. Also shows how much of the maximum speed you are going at.
o I left a few surprises in Pole Position...
+ Originally inaccessible interiors now opened.
o water-walking
+ wall climbing
o Press and hold the jump key for 3 seconds to get on the roof of a building directly infront of you.
o Never fall from bike
+ Car unflip system
o Press sub-mission to flip your car.
Version: 0.8
Released: 3rd September 2020 9:42am
