BrokenMod 0.8

FEATURES:





o Completed game stripped script.





+ No Hidden Packages.





+ No Rampages.





+ No Unique Stunt Jumps.





+ No Insane Stunt Bonuses.





+ No missions or sub-missions.





+ All clothing pickups.





+ All radar icons (of "good" people).





+ Bonus weapon pickups.





+ Bonus attributes (taxi jump, unlimited ammo, fast reload, never get tired , 250 health, 250 armor, fireproof).





+ Bonus mission objects (moneybags, shovel, damaged paintings, trophies in Vercetti Estate).





+ Bonus mission threads (rob the bank at any time, bodyguards (modded)).





o Absolutely invincible.





o Car totally immune (except to Rhino/buildings, of course).





+ Everything-proof, tires unpoppable, heavy car, doors lock.





+ Hold handbrake while stopped to unlock (to allow for passengers).





o To clear wanted level, hold "Look behind (Look left and Look right together)" for one second.





o brokenBoost: NOS-like boost (more like rockets), with blue flames and shaking screen. It's a very controllable boost.





+ Press the sub-mission button while in a vehicle to activate. Boosts progressively, lasts as long as button is held.





o Helicopter hover enhanced.





+ Hover button in helicopters should now act more "hovery," with less sinking.





o Game time passes in realtime, weather changes every 15 minutes.





o Various new parked vehicles in different places, some changed, some taken out.





o Speedometer and speed gauge.





+ Measures approximate MPH of the vehicle. Also shows how much of the maximum speed you are going at.





o I left a few surprises in Pole Position...





+ Originally inaccessible interiors now opened.

o water-walking





+ wall climbing





o Press and hold the jump key for 3 seconds to get on the roof of a building directly infront of you.





o Never fall from bike





+ Car unflip system





o Press sub-mission to flip your car.



