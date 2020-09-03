BrokenMod 0.8

2,415 ONLINE

  Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
File Description

FEATURES:


o Completed game stripped script.


 + No Hidden Packages.


 + No Rampages.


 + No Unique Stunt Jumps.


 + No Insane Stunt Bonuses.


 + No missions or sub-missions.


 + All clothing pickups.


 + All radar icons (of "good" people).


 + Bonus weapon pickups.


 + Bonus attributes (taxi jump, unlimited ammo, fast reload, never get tired , 250 health, 250 armor, fireproof).


 + Bonus mission objects (moneybags, shovel, damaged paintings, trophies in Vercetti Estate).


 + Bonus mission threads (rob the bank at any time, bodyguards (modded)).


o Absolutely invincible.


o Car totally immune (except to Rhino/buildings, of course).


 + Everything-proof, tires unpoppable, heavy car, doors lock.


 + Hold handbrake while stopped to unlock (to allow for passengers).


o To clear wanted level, hold "Look behind (Look left and Look right together)" for one second.


o brokenBoost: NOS-like boost (more like rockets), with blue flames and shaking screen. It's a very controllable boost.


 + Press the sub-mission button while in a vehicle to activate. Boosts progressively, lasts as long as button is held.


o Helicopter hover enhanced.


 + Hover button in helicopters should now act more "hovery," with less sinking.


o Game time passes in realtime, weather changes every 15 minutes.


o Various new parked vehicles in different places, some changed, some taken out.


o Speedometer and speed gauge.


 + Measures approximate MPH of the vehicle. Also shows how much of the maximum speed you are going at.


o I left a few surprises in Pole Position...


 + Originally inaccessible interiors now opened.

    

 o water-walking


 + wall climbing


 o  Press and hold the jump key for 3 seconds to get on the roof of a building directly infront of you.


 o  Never fall from bike


 +  Car unflip system


 o  Press sub-mission to flip your car.


Version 0.8

Version: 0.8

Released: 3rd September 2020

