710 ONLINE

GTA Vice City Nudes Skin Pack

Nude Skins by Denadin GTA Vice City Nudes Skin Pack:  1 Nude Female Player Character 48 Nude female characters.This is m...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • 167.48MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Nude Skins by Denadin


 GTA Vice City Nudes Skin Pack: 

 1 Nude Female Player Character

 48 Nude female characters.



This is my second version which has an August 2004 build of the

IMG archive editor by ReSpawn. 


Read More

Download '212462-5673-GTA_VC _NUDES_ v.2.5.zip' (167.48MB)

About This Version (2.5)

Version: 2.5

Released: 10th March 2023 12:15pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Nude Skins by Denadin

 GTA Vice City Nudes Skin Pack: 
 1 Nude Female Player Charcter
 48 Nude female characters.

============================
This is my second version which has an August 2004 build of the IMG archive editor by ReSpawn. 

There are two folders: "Data" and "Models". Place each folder in the GTA Vice City game directory, overwriting the folders and files. 
That will give you nude female pedestrians and playing the game as a nude busty redheaded female instead of "Tommy" the default player character.

You are now ready to play the game.

I recommend that you fully install the game for the patch to work.

============================

Additional Notes:
 
I included a Save, "Publicity Tour," for the Strip Club
In this Save you will be Tommy standing in front of the Club. 
Go inside and enjoy a private lap dance.

Put the save in: 
 C:/Documents and Settings/ (your name)/My Documents/GTA Vice City User Files/..... 
and check out the club!
 
=============================
  
 I used the IMG Archive editor, Vice TXD, Adobe Photoshop to create the nude patch.
 

This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is 
unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Denadin


62 XP

Registered 7th August 2003

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File