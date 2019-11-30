2,392 ONLINE

GreedFall - Call to Adventure Trailer

GreedFall celebrates strong reception with Call to Adventure trailer GreedFall stormed into players’ and journalists’ heart...

File Description

GreedFall celebrates strong reception with Call to Adventure trailer 

GreedFall stormed into players’ and journalists’ hearts and minds with its release earlier this year, marking itself as an RPG to be remembered. Today, dive into this enthralling new world in the rousing Call to Adventure trailer. The old world is dying, plagued by a seemingly unstoppable disease. The only glimmer of hope lies in rumors that a cure may be found on the recently discovered island of Teer Fradee. Joining your cousin, governor Constantin D’Orsay, along with various factions with their own directives and hidden agendas, journey into a new world seeping with magic.  

With its deep RPG mechanics, impactful decision making, and compelling companion characters, GreedFall has reminded players of the sense of wonder and adventure that can be found in this most beloved of genres. Will you align yourself with one of the new colonies, or join the natives in their struggle for liberty?

