GTR2 GT4 Mod by SJ-Mods

After months of hard work, we present to you the newest ACC Conversion of the GT4 mod v2.0!

Its only a conversion but i can tell you, its much more work than you maybe know Wink

All cars from ACC are included and also the Toyota Supra GT4, originaly from Guerilla Modding for AC. i reworked some parts to get the car good into GTR2 - all credits for the model to them

v2.0 is RELEASED! includes the Ford Mustang GT4 from guerilla mods, all credits for that model to him. And also icludes much new skins like british gt 2019 skins from acc!