GravBattle HL2 DM

I Made This Map In 6 Hours, Its Actually My First Completed Map For Any Source Game.The objective is a team of 4 people have to throw explos...

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 18 hours ago
  • Half-Life 2
  • 5.93MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

I Made This Map In 6 Hours, Its Actually My First Completed Map For Any Source Game.

The objective is a team of 4 people have to throw explosive barrels at eachother, the barrels are powerful and they respawn very quick.

prepare for a lot of fun. (the spawns might have a bit of problem spawning rebels + combines on one side, not really a problem but a quick note.)

Please enjoy !!!


About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd April 2020 9:40pm

Its V1 For a Reason And The Reason Is... I Will Probably Make More Versions Of This Map.

My Steam Nickname: Eggitheegg

