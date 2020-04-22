GravBattle HL2 DM

I Made This Map In 6 Hours, Its Actually My First Completed Map For Any Source Game.
The objective is a team of 4 people have to throw explosive barrels at eachother, the barrels are powerful and they respawn very quick.
prepare for a lot of fun. (the spawns might have a bit of problem spawning rebels + combines on one side, not really a problem but a quick note.)
Please enjoy !!!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 22nd April 2020 9:40pm
My Steam Nickname: Eggitheegg
