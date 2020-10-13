Half-Life 2 Plan of Attack Beta 4 Client Full - SteamPipe Fix

This is still the same POA Beta 4 released 15 years ago as is, with minor clientside changes to
Version: Beta 4
Released: 13th October 2020 2:52pm
This is still the same POA Beta 4 released 15 years ago as is, with minor clientside changes to get the last official build of this great mod running today. This is NOT an update using the released source code or intended to bring any new/modern content to the mod. It is simply a repackaged fix of the original Beta 4 install. Fixes: * Steampipe update of 2013 broke most early hl2 mods still using the older sdk bases so gameinfo.text has been adjusted for the current steam app id. * startup_loading.vtf (not included in original release) is demanded by the engine and will crash when not found - so startup_loading.vmt supplements that now. Cheers!
