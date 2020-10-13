1,968 ONLINE

Half-Life 2 Plan of Attack Beta 4 Client Full - SteamPipe Fix

This is still the same POA Beta 4 released 15 years ago as is, with minor clientside changes toget the last official build of this great mod...

File Description

This is still the same POA Beta 4 released 15 years ago as is, with minor clientside changes to

get the last official build of this great mod running today (2020).


This is NOT an update using the released source code or intended to bring any new/modern content

to the mod. It is simply a repackaged fix of the original Beta 4 install.


About This Version (Beta 4)

Version: Beta 4

Released: 13th October 2020 2:52pm

Fixes:

    * Steampipe update of 2013 broke most early hl2 mods still using the older sdk bases so 

      gameinfo.text has been adjusted for the current steam app id.

    * startup_loading.vtf (not included in original release) is demanded by the engine and 

      will crash when not found - so startup_loading.vmt supplements that now.



Cheers!

