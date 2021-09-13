Half Life Redux v.3.0 MOD

Half-Life Redux: Version 3.0 Readme ======================================== Contents: [1] Credits [2] Bugs, and installing information [3] other information ======================================== [1] Credits To start off this readme, I would like to thank all the help I received during the development of this mod. Without this help or content, version 3.0+ would not exist. #Andrew Lucas- For developing the Trinity Renders. All the added effects are just fantastic, so a tip of my hat to you! #LeonelC- For the model work done for the mod. From rigging help, to provided models to use, helped me out greatly. So a wag of my finger to you! #Theuaredead- For help with some models, and ideas for the content of the mod. I can't put my finger on what else you did for the mod. Maybe it was the DC port of the mod. Anyways, a tip of my hat to you! #crowbar- For them sexy textures. He made quite an effort with the mod to make it look nice. He went on to his own project. You should go check it out. Wag of the finger to you! #Valve- For making Half-Life 1, and all the other games. I thought I could attempt to bring this mod more up-to-date with this redux. But you still can't beat the original. So a big tip of my hat to you Valve! ======================================== [2] Bugs, and installing information For installing take the folder "HL_R" and put that in "X:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\amd889\half-life" (X meaning your hard drive. And the "X86" depends on your pc) You can take the file "HLR GUI" and shortcut it to your desktop. Now for the bugs, if you notice any, tell me via Youtube, Moddb comment or pm. I will respond to you quickly with a temp sollution till I fix it with a patch. ======================================== [3] Other information If you want the Trinity Renders then go to the halflifezone.com and download it. They also got a pretty good community so stick around of a pit if you like! [I really don't have anything to add at this point. Cia!!!]

Read More