HLDM Clash_b1

This is a Beta version of the map, all bugs will be corrected in the release. If you put it on the server, please write your server in the comments - test on your servers will help improve this map.

This is a Beta version of the map, all bugs will be corrected in the release. If you put it on the server,

 please write your server in the comments - test on your servers will help improve this map.

 Your wishes are accepted to improve the map. 

Clash story: A group of surviving scientists from Black Mesa clashed with a group of military personnel sent 

to cleanse the witnesses of an unfortunate experiment.


Map by MqM

Textures by unknowns autors

Models by unknowns autors

Thanks: BennyBlanco

Map made in Ukraine

Clash map version: Beta one

