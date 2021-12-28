HLDM Clash_b1

This is a Beta version of the map, all bugs will be corrected in the release. If you put it on the server,

please write your server in the comments - test on your servers will help improve this map.

Your wishes are accepted to improve the map.

Clash story: A group of surviving scientists from Black Mesa clashed with a group of military personnel sent

to cleanse the witnesses of an unfortunate experiment.





Map by MqM

Textures by unknowns autors

Models by unknowns autors

Thanks: BennyBlanco

Map made in Ukraine

Clash map version: Beta one