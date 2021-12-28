HLDM Clash_b1

This is a Beta version of the map, all bugs will be corrected in the release. If you put it on the server,
please write your server in the comments - test on your servers will help improve this map.
Your wishes are accepted to improve the map.
Clash story: A group of surviving scientists from Black Mesa clashed with a group of military personnel sent
to cleanse the witnesses of an unfortunate experiment.
Map by MqM
Textures by unknowns autors
Models by unknowns autors
Thanks: BennyBlanco
Map made in Ukraine
Clash map version: Beta one
Version: 0.9.0
Released: 28th December 2021 7:23pm
