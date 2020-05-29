FloodZone Firefight



I took a crack at making a horde-mode experience using the Flood and Sentinels caught in their eternal battle on Delta Halo.



There are two different modes with a separate map file for each - the first is designed to be your classic Firefight with wave spawns, resupply in the form of allies and a tank spawn and a brief respite before the action begins again.



The other variant I made is based on more on Gamecheat13's Unearthed mode, with constant AI spawns aiming to keep the gameplay flowing constantly until you're either consumed by the Flood or eradicated by Sentinels. I gave it the name "Bedlam" based on the Reach AI vs AI Firefight mode that never made it into the vanilla game.



Created by Krevil