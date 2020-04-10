1,873 ONLINE

Kigyar Campaign

This mod replaces your character with a member of the Kigyar race, mostly for fun. All cutscenes are also changed to allow the jackal to be...

Download

  • 35 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • 1.43GB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

This mod replaces your character with a member of the Kigyar race, mostly for fun. All cutscenes are also changed to allow the jackal to be within them, although with mixed/poor results. Other changes have been added such as replacing armor locking with dropshield and other armor abilities and making the jackal majors much more dangerous, giving them a new look, a new combat style, and a new weapon in the form of the needle launcher. The mod works all the way from winter contingency to lone wolf. Created by Corvine Winterblood.

Read More

Download '182413-73493-Kigyar Campaign Patches.rar' (1.43GB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 10th April 2020 7:11pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
This mod replaces your character with a member of the Kigyar race, mostly for fun. All cutscenes are also changed to allow the jackal to be within them, although with mixed/poor results. Other changes have been added such as replacing armor locking with dropshield and other armor abilities and making the jackal majors much more dangerous, giving them a new look, a new combat style, and a new weapon in the form of the needle launcher. The mod works all the way from winter contingency to lone wolf.

Changes from standard campaign:
Player has only an arm shield rather than a traditional personal shield
Player Movement similar to skirmisher
armorlock replaced with other abilities
Third Person only
Zooming altered to work within third person
Needle Launcher, a sort of needler based heavy shotgun, added
Focus Rifle can score headshots
New enemy type added to replace the jackal major, the jackal Corsair. Quicker, more aggressive, throws grenades. armed with Needle Launcher

Customization options
Helm Options
Mark V B Base = Feathers/no helmet
CQC Base = Skirmisher Murmillo helmet
CQC CBRN = Skirmisher Commando helmet
CQC UA/HUL = Skirmisher Champion helmet
Scout Base = Jackal Sniper helmet

Shoulder Options
Default = None
FJ/PARA = Skirmisher Major pads
HAZOP = Jackal Major pads
JFO = Skirmisher Murmillo pads

Chest Options
Default = Ruutian Suit
HP/HALO = Ruutian Suit Pirate
UA/COUNTERASSAULT = Ruutian Armored
TACTICAL/LRP = Ruutian Armored Pirate
UA/ODST = T'vaoan Armored
TACTICAL/RECON = T'vaoan Armored Pirate

Wrist/Utility Options Left/Right
Default = None
UA/BUCKLER UA/CHOBHAM = Jackal Minor Gauntlet
UA/BRACER TACTICAL/HARD CASE = Jackal Major Gauntlet
TACTICAL/TACPAD = Skirmisher Commando Wristband

Installation Instructions:
1.Create backups in your halo reach maps folder (\Steam\steamapps\common\Halo The Master Chief Collection\haloreach\maps)
 of maps m10,m20,m30,m35,m45,m50,m52,m60,m70,m70_bonus
2.Download and open Assembly
3.On the Start Page, hit create, Apply, or Poke Patch
4.in file paths, select the relevant patch as the patch to apply, select the backup as the unmodified map,
and select the map in the maps file as the output map
5. repeat this for all maps listed
6. enjoy.

Special thanks to Xulah and the halo mods discord for helping me learn how to create this mod

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Corvine Winterblood

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!