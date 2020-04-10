Kigyar Campaign

This mod replaces your character with a member of the Kigyar race, mostly for fun. All cutscenes are also changed to allow the jackal to be within them, although with mixed/poor results. Other changes have been added such as replacing armor locking with dropshield and other armor abilities and making the jackal majors much more dangerous, giving them a new look, a new combat style, and a new weapon in the form of the needle launcher. The mod works all the way from winter contingency to lone wolf. Changes from standard campaign: Player has only an arm shield rather than a traditional personal shield Player Movement similar to skirmisher armorlock replaced with other abilities Third Person only Zooming altered to work within third person Needle Launcher, a sort of needler based heavy shotgun, added Focus Rifle can score headshots New enemy type added to replace the jackal major, the jackal Corsair. Quicker, more aggressive, throws grenades. armed with Needle Launcher Customization options Helm Options Mark V B Base = Feathers/no helmet CQC Base = Skirmisher Murmillo helmet CQC CBRN = Skirmisher Commando helmet CQC UA/HUL = Skirmisher Champion helmet Scout Base = Jackal Sniper helmet Shoulder Options Default = None FJ/PARA = Skirmisher Major pads HAZOP = Jackal Major pads JFO = Skirmisher Murmillo pads Chest Options Default = Ruutian Suit HP/HALO = Ruutian Suit Pirate UA/COUNTERASSAULT = Ruutian Armored TACTICAL/LRP = Ruutian Armored Pirate UA/ODST = T'vaoan Armored TACTICAL/RECON = T'vaoan Armored Pirate Wrist/Utility Options Left/Right Default = None UA/BUCKLER UA/CHOBHAM = Jackal Minor Gauntlet UA/BRACER TACTICAL/HARD CASE = Jackal Major Gauntlet TACTICAL/TACPAD = Skirmisher Commando Wristband Installation Instructions: 1.Create backups in your halo reach maps folder (\Steam\steamapps\common\Halo The Master Chief Collection\haloreach\maps) of maps m10,m20,m30,m35,m45,m50,m52,m60,m70,m70_bonus 2.Download and open Assembly 3.On the Start Page, hit create, Apply, or Poke Patch 4.in file paths, select the relevant patch as the patch to apply, select the backup as the unmodified map, and select the map in the maps file as the output map 5. repeat this for all maps listed 6. enjoy. Special thanks to Xulah and the halo mods discord for helping me learn how to create this mod

