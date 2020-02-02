Unearthed - Hunter Firefight - No Visual Bugs

Unearthed Hunter Firefight Why Bother? I noticed a bunch of people making hunter mods for firefight maps. It's a simple tag switch so it would seem like there was no point in releasing this. But I noticed a bunch of these modders had left a bunch of visual annoyances in. Armor abilities appearing at your feet. Your weapon model appearing underneath you. Spikes missing on the hunters. Maybe it's my OCD but it was kinda ruining my immersion a bit so I got rid of them. I literally just nulled out the weapon models. I haven't swapped the enemy models around - I could potentially set it up in a future mod so that you're fighting marines/spartans. For now I just wanted to mess around slapping grunts for miles as a Hunter. If you have any requests for alternate versions or upgrades to this mod let me know and I'll put some time aside to mess around. Installation Instructions : Backup the original file, which for most people should be located: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Halo The Master Chief Collection\haloreach\maps You're then gonna wanna simply drop the provided file "ff_unearthed.map" into the same location and overwrite. Start your game with anti-cheat disabled and navigate to the map "unearthed" under custom firefight. Gameplay Instructions I was going to provide a gameplay file, but it's up to you. The only weapon that's going to work with the hunters is the fuel rod gun. I've set it to put you into third person view - this is important as angling yourself for melee strikes is almost impossible otherwise. This is the only gun that's actually nullified so any other gun will awkwardly appear between your legs. Here are my personal favorite settings when playing as a hunter: Create a custom loadout in the firefight customization menu, this will be for your hunter. Set the primary weapon to fuel rod gun. Disable grenades, armor abilities and the secondary weapon. Disable spartan shields. Set all the other custom loadouts to hidden. Optional things I like to do: Increase damage resistance to about 200-300%. Set health regen to 100%. Increase jump height to 200% (something about this just feels better with a hunter). Increase melee damage if you so desire. Once you've done this, simply hop in game and have fun (:

