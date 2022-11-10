This file is currently missing and not available to download
This file is standalone and DRM-free. Extract "hosfullgame.zip" using an unzip program (WinZip, WinRAR…). Run “Game.exe” to launch the game.
Copy (Ctrl+C or Right-click + Copy) the save files from this Demo game folder and paste (Ctrl+V or Right-click + Paste) them to the full-game folder to continue from where you left off.
Version: 2.1.6
Released: 10th November 2022 6:52pm
Heroes of Shaola Demo Smiling Dragon RPG Studios www.shaolarpg.com [email protected] Controls Keyboard (Default and recommended): Space/Enter = Action/Decision Esc/”X” = Menu/Cancel Arrow keys = Movement Holding Shift + Movement = Dash Holding “S” = Speed up text messages. “A” = Jump forward (Requirement: Leonardo has the Spring Boots equipped.) “A” while dashing = Jump farther. F1 = Game Properties and controls configuration. Alt+Enter = Toggle fullscreen Mouse (Activate in Menu): Left button = Movement/Action/Decision Right button = Menu/Cancel Click the “Action” button (Space or Left Mouse button) to transfer from one place to another. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS Minimum: o OS: Windows XP (32-bit/64-bit) o Processor: 1 GHz or faster o Memory: 128 MB RAM o Storage: 494 MB available space o Additional Notes: The playable build can run on most Windows OS, but it might lag on older ones (Windows 98, Windows 95...). Recommended: o OS: Windows 10 (32-bit/64-bit) o Processor: 2 GHz o Memory: 256 MB RAM o Storage: 500 MB available space Credits and special thanks to (names are in ABC order): Lead Designer Eric Truong Writers Eric Truong Testers Chau V. Nguyen Darren Lee Eric Truong Justin Kashiwagi Engine, Sound and Music Management Eric Truong Engine Assistance Darren Lee Graphics Animations (including sound effect): Ksjp Timmah Characters/Icons/Tiles: Avery (Member+ Resource Packs) Creative Ed Ksi (RPG Maker Community DLC) Nicnubill Park Ju Wan (The-Dreaming-Boy-88) PioneerValleyGames/Degica Coding Battle: Matt Beer (Galv) Logo: Holy87 Special visual effects: Moghunter Additional gameplay: Cuong Nguyen (Yami) DoctorTodd Eric Truong Fomar0153 Hime Justin Kashiwagi Kread-EX Matt Beer (Galv) Moghunter Neon Black Niclas Thörnqvist (Xail) Shaz/Amaranth Games SoulPour777 Vlue Victor Sant Yanfly Music/Sound “Desert Battle, Bloodlust, Insidia, My Friend, Wintry Town, High Fantasy, Mother, Megaboss” Aaron Krogh (soundcloud.com aaron-anderson-11) “Faded” Alan Walker, Wouter Kluijfhout “The Final Stand, Fireside Tales, Under Siege, Fighting the Avanc, Drifting Through Space” Darren Curtis (soundcloud.com desperate-measurez) “Lullaby” David Vitas “Home Forest, Drinking Alone, Forest Chase, Trouble in the Kingdom, Dreaming in Puzzles” Eric Matyas (soundimage.org) “Enemy Ships” Jason Shaw (audionautix.com) “Forest Ambience BGS” Jonathan Stewart (jstewartmusic.com) “Suvaco do Cristo, Thatched Villagers, Oppressive Gloom, Myst on the Moor, Achaidh Cheide, Folk Round, Dance of the Sugar Plum, Hall of the Mountain King, Myst on the Moor, The Descent, Interloper, Zombie Chase” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) (Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0) “Theme03 (RPG Maker XP RTP audio remix)” Levi Stepp “Medieval Village” MasterAce (soundcloud.com user-983019570) “How Nice, Soft Steel, The Underwater Lab” Megan Murphy (Ms Littlefish) (soundcloud.com mslittlefish) “The Heist, Ye Olde Nut Cracker, The Investigation” Degica - Murray Atkinson “Rhododendron Garden, Cherry Hill, Snow Falling” Sorayuki (sorayuki.s503.xrea.com) “The Dawn Mist, Wheels and Blocks, Mountain Spirits, Forest, Moon over the Hill” Vadim Krakhmal (soundcloud.com jeaniro) “Battle Dawn, Battle Unison, Es-Boss, Shopping District, Starry Night, Sorrow, Rest in Peace, Remotest Library” YouFulca (wingless-seraph.net)
