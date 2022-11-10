1,778 ONLINE

Heroes of Shaola - Demo

This file is standalone and DRM-free. Extract "hosfullgame.zip" using an unzip program (WinZip, WinRAR…). Run “Game.e...

Re-Upload Request Restoration

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Heroes of Shaola
  • 464.74MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

This file is currently missing and not available to download

Do you have this file? We encourage you to re-upload this file for the benefit of the community.

Do you need this file? Please submit a support ticket so that we can prioritize restoring this file for you.

Re-Upload

The 211868-184243-HOSDemo.zip file you have requested: Heroes of Shaola / Demo / Heroes of Shaola - Demo - 464.74MB is not available. Perhaps try browsing all files for the game Heroes of Shaola and upload any files you want to share or are missing.

We are calling on our community to help submit files that were previously hosted on GameFront / FileFront but are now missing.

If you have this file, please upload it using the form below (please ensure the filename and filesize match) and we shall do the rest.

File Description

This file is standalone and DRM-free. Extract "hosfullgame.zip" using an unzip program (WinZip, WinRAR…). Run “Game.exe” to launch the game.

Copy (Ctrl+C or Right-click + Copy) the save files from this Demo game folder and paste (Ctrl+V or Right-click + Paste) them to the full-game folder to continue from where you left off.

Read More

Re-Upload Request Restoration

About This Version (2.1.6)

Version: 2.1.6

Released: 10th November 2022 6:52pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Heroes of Shaola Demo

Smiling Dragon RPG Studios

www.shaolarpg.com

[email protected]



Controls
Keyboard (Default and recommended):
Space/Enter = Action/Decision
Esc/”X” = Menu/Cancel
Arrow keys = Movement
Holding Shift + Movement = Dash
Holding “S” = Speed up text messages.
“A” = Jump forward (Requirement: Leonardo has the Spring Boots equipped.)
“A” while dashing = Jump farther.
F1 = Game Properties and controls configuration.
Alt+Enter = Toggle fullscreen

Mouse (Activate in Menu):
Left button = Movement/Action/Decision
Right button = Menu/Cancel

Click the “Action” button (Space or Left Mouse button) to transfer from one place to another.


SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Minimum:
o	OS: Windows XP (32-bit/64-bit)
o	Processor: 1 GHz or faster
o	Memory: 128 MB RAM
o	Storage: 494 MB available space
o	Additional Notes: The playable build can run on most Windows OS, but it might lag on older ones (Windows 98, Windows 95...).
 Recommended:
o	OS: Windows 10 (32-bit/64-bit)
o	Processor: 2 GHz
o	Memory: 256 MB RAM
o	Storage: 500 MB available space



Credits and special thanks to (names are in ABC order):


Lead Designer

Eric Truong


Writers

Eric Truong


Testers

Chau V. Nguyen
Darren Lee
Eric Truong
Justin Kashiwagi


Engine, Sound and Music Management

Eric Truong


Engine Assistance

Darren Lee


Graphics

Animations (including sound effect):

Ksjp
Timmah


Characters/Icons/Tiles:

Avery (Member+ Resource Packs)
Creative Ed
Ksi (RPG Maker Community DLC)
Nicnubill
Park Ju Wan (The-Dreaming-Boy-88)
PioneerValleyGames/Degica


Coding

Battle:

Matt Beer (Galv)


Logo:

Holy87


Special visual effects:

Moghunter


Additional gameplay:

Cuong Nguyen (Yami)
DoctorTodd
Eric Truong
Fomar0153
Hime
Justin Kashiwagi
Kread-EX
Matt Beer (Galv)
Moghunter
Neon Black
Niclas Thörnqvist (Xail)
Shaz/Amaranth Games
SoulPour777
Vlue
Victor Sant
Yanfly


Music/Sound

“Desert Battle, Bloodlust, Insidia, My Friend, Wintry Town, High Fantasy, Mother, Megaboss” Aaron Krogh (soundcloud.com aaron-anderson-11)

“Faded” Alan Walker, Wouter Kluijfhout

“The Final Stand, Fireside Tales, Under Siege, Fighting the Avanc, Drifting Through Space” Darren Curtis (soundcloud.com desperate-measurez)

“Lullaby” David Vitas

“Home Forest, Drinking Alone, Forest Chase, Trouble in the Kingdom, Dreaming in Puzzles” Eric Matyas (soundimage.org)

“Enemy Ships” Jason Shaw (audionautix.com)

“Forest Ambience BGS” Jonathan Stewart (jstewartmusic.com)

“Suvaco do Cristo, Thatched Villagers, Oppressive Gloom, Myst on the Moor, Achaidh Cheide, Folk Round, Dance of the Sugar Plum, Hall of the Mountain King, Myst on the Moor, The Descent, Interloper, Zombie Chase” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) (Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

“Theme03 (RPG Maker XP RTP audio remix)” Levi Stepp

“Medieval Village” MasterAce (soundcloud.com user-983019570)

“How Nice, Soft Steel, The Underwater Lab” Megan Murphy (Ms Littlefish) (soundcloud.com mslittlefish)

“The Heist, Ye Olde Nut Cracker, The Investigation” Degica - Murray Atkinson

“Rhododendron Garden, Cherry Hill, Snow Falling” Sorayuki (sorayuki.s503.xrea.com)

“The Dawn Mist, Wheels and Blocks, Mountain Spirits, Forest, Moon over the Hill” Vadim Krakhmal (soundcloud.com jeaniro)

“Battle Dawn, Battle Unison, Es-Boss, Shopping District, Starry Night, Sorrow, Rest in Peace, Remotest Library” YouFulca (wingless-seraph.net)

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Smiling Dragon RPG Studios


52 XP

The focus of Smiling Dragon RPG Studios is to deliver fun, story-driven role-playing games (RPGs). We believe that RPG-making is a work of art in which the story and gameplay must complement each o...

Registered 10th November 2022

3 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File