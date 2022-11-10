Re-Upload

The 211868-184243-HOSDemo.zip file you have requested: Heroes of Shaola / Demo / Heroes of Shaola - Demo - 464.74MB is not available. Perhaps try browsing all files for the game Heroes of Shaola and upload any files you want to share or are missing.

We are calling on our community to help submit files that were previously hosted on GameFront / FileFront but are now missing.

If you have this file, please upload it using the form below (please ensure the filename and filesize match) and we shall do the rest.