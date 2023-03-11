HITMAN 3 CONTRACTS NUDES AND SEXY MAP

Nude Skins by Denadin Hitman: Contracts Nudes Version #2 8 Different Sexy Female characters Erotic Art in paintings and signage. How to Install ============================= I advise printing this "Read Me" as there are specific instructions on using a game editor to install each skin. You must follow each step! Have patience and take your time for a sucessful install. 1) Unzipping the contents of Nude_Hitman3-Contracts.zip you will find a folder containing the Nude Skins and texeditor31.zip. 2) Inside the Nude Skins folder is "Scenes" which you will copy..... 3) Then I want you to find the game directory of Hitman Contracts, which is located at C:\Program Files\Edios\Hitman Contracts\Scenes..... and paste the nudepatch "Scenes" there overwriting the files. Select "Yes to All". 4) Also Extract the texeditor31.zip to the Hitman's game directory. There will be a texeditor31 folder which its contents include the TEXEditor.exe, 5) Launch the TEXEditor.exe and you will click "Yes" on its welcome pop-up, and open the Glacier TEX Editor v3.1. 6) On the center top you will click on the "Open ZIP" button and "Look in" the "Scenes" folder of the Hitman Contracts game directory. 7) Scroll to the C01-2 folder and select C01-2_MAIN.ZIP. Click the "Open" button and the Editor will load its contents. 8) Scroll the archives until you find the "FemaleWhore_01a" file. In the "Index" column it is #339. Highlight the FemaleWhore_01a and click on the "Import" button on the lower left corner of the Editor. 9) A pop-up, "Select TGA to import..." will appear, and go to the same C01-2 folder in the Hitman Contracts game directory. You will then select and "Open" the FemaleWhore_01a.tga file in that folder. 10) Then click on the "Update ZIP" button, in red outline on top, and the TEX Editor will install the nude skin. Click OK when update is done. 11) Repeat instructions 6 thru 10 using these 6 additional folders and files: Scenes\C03-1\C03-1_MAIN.ZIP\ChamberMaid_01a.tga Index #393 Scenes\C06-1\C06-1_MAIN.ZIP\BikerBabe_02a.tga Index #346 Scenes\C06-2\C06-2_MAIN.ZIP\Stripper_01a.tga Index #486 Scenes\C07-1\C07-1_MAIN.ZIP\HotelGuestFemale_01a.tga Index #462 Scenes\C08-4\C08-4_MAIN.ZIP\Concubine_01a.tga Index #378 Scenes\C09-1\C09-1_MAIN.ZIP\Prostitute_01.tga Index #503 12) Play the Game! --------------------------------------------------------------------------- If you would like to spice up the game more you can install some erotic paintings and signs (chinese) by installing from the Sexy Map folder. Just follow the same steps as the Nude Skins installation. These are the Sexy Map folders and files: Scenes\C03-1\C03-1_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C3_Painting_05a.dds Index #320 \HMC_C3_Painting_06a.dds Index #296 \HMC_C3_Painting_07a.dds Index #295 Scenes\C07-1\C07-1_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C7_Painting_01a.dds Index #225 \HMC_C7_Painting_02a.dds Index #302 \HMC_C7_Painting_03a.dds Index #300 \HMC_C7_Sign_11a.dds Index #182 Scenes\C08-1\C08-1_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_01a.dds Index #223 \HMC_C8_Sign_02a.dds Index #331 \HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds Index #264 \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds Index #287 \HMC_C8_Sign_05a.dds Index #288 \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds Index #286 \HMC_C8_Sign_07a.dds Index #289 \HMC_C8_Sign_10a.dds Index #271 \HMC_C8_Sign_11a.dds Index #290 \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds Index #345 \HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds Index #413 Scenes\C08-2\C08-2_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds Index #83 \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds Index #85 \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds Index #91 \HMC_C8_Sign_08a.dds Index #84 \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0000.dds Index #278 \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0001.dds Index #279 \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds Index #132 \HMC_C8_Sign_19a.dds Index #133 \HMC_C8_Sign_22a.dds Index #98 \HMC_C8_Wood_27a.dds Index #212 Scenes\C08-3\C08-3_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_02a.dds Index #224 \HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds Index #214 \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds Index #166 \HMC_C8_Sign_05a.dds Index #225 \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds Index #205 \HMC_C8_Sign_07a.dds Index #242 \HMC_C8_Sign_08a.dds Index #223 \HMC_C8_Sign_10a.dds Index #215 \HMC_C8_Sign_11a.dds Index #264 \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0000.dds Index #53 \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0001.dds Index #54 \HMC_C8_Sign_14a.dds Index #150 \HMC_C8_Sign_14b.dds Index #153 \HMC_C8_Sign_15a.dds Index #265 \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds Index #254 \HMC_C8_Sign_20a.dds Index #258 \HMC_C8_Sign_21a.dds Index #151 \HMC_C8_Sign_22a.dds Index #157 \HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds Index #416 Scenes\C08-4\C08-4_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds Index #318 \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds Index #307 \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds Index #229 \HMC_C8_Sign_08a.dds Index #228 \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0000.dds Index #211 \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0001.dds Index #212 \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds Index #155 \HMC_C8_Sign_19a.dds Index #322 \HMC_C8_Sign_22a.dds Index #345 \HMC_C8_Wood_27a.dds Index #209 \HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds Index #388 Scenes\C08-9\C08-9_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds Index #328 ======================================================================================== This patch was created using the Glacier TEX Editor v3.1, by Alexande "Elbereth" Devilliers, to extract and install the textures and which were painted using Photoshop. This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

Read More