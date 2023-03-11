715 ONLINE

HITMAN 3 CONTRACTS NUDES AND SEXY MAP

Nude Skins by DenadinHitman: Contracts Nudes Version #28 Different Sexy Female charactersErotic Art in paintings and signage.

File Description

Nude Skins by Denadin


Hitman: Contracts Nudes Version #2


8 Different Sexy Female characters

Erotic Art in paintings and signage.

Download '212473-5673-Nudes_Hitman_Contracts_v2.zip' (3.95MB)

About This Version (2.0.0)

Version: 2.0.0

Released: 11th March 2023 4:41am

How to Install
=============================
I advise printing this "Read Me" as there are specific instructions
on using a game editor to install each skin. You must follow each step!
Have patience and take your time for a sucessful install.

1) Unzipping the contents of Nude_Hitman3-Contracts.zip you will find
a folder containing the Nude Skins and texeditor31.zip. 

2) Inside the Nude Skins folder is "Scenes" which you will copy..... 
 
3) Then I want you to find the game directory of Hitman Contracts, which is
located at C:\Program Files\Edios\Hitman Contracts\Scenes..... and paste
the nudepatch "Scenes" there overwriting the files. Select "Yes to All".

4) Also Extract the texeditor31.zip to the Hitman's game directory. There 
will be a texeditor31 folder which its contents include the TEXEditor.exe,

5) Launch the TEXEditor.exe and you will click "Yes" on its welcome pop-up,
and open the Glacier TEX Editor v3.1.

6) On the center top you will click on the "Open ZIP" button and "Look in"
the "Scenes" folder of the Hitman Contracts game directory.

7) Scroll to the C01-2 folder and select C01-2_MAIN.ZIP. Click the "Open"
button and the Editor will load its contents.

8) Scroll the archives until you find the "FemaleWhore_01a" file. In the 
"Index" column it is #339. Highlight the FemaleWhore_01a and click on the 
"Import" button on the lower left corner of the Editor.

9) A pop-up, "Select TGA to import..." will appear, and go to the same C01-2
folder in the Hitman Contracts game directory. You will then select and 
"Open" the FemaleWhore_01a.tga file in that folder.

10) Then click on the "Update ZIP" button, in red outline on top, and the 
TEX Editor will install the nude skin. Click OK when update is done.

11) Repeat instructions 6 thru 10 using these 6 additional folders and files:

       Scenes\C03-1\C03-1_MAIN.ZIP\ChamberMaid_01a.tga    Index #393

       Scenes\C06-1\C06-1_MAIN.ZIP\BikerBabe_02a.tga      Index #346

       Scenes\C06-2\C06-2_MAIN.ZIP\Stripper_01a.tga       Index #486

       Scenes\C07-1\C07-1_MAIN.ZIP\HotelGuestFemale_01a.tga  Index #462

       Scenes\C08-4\C08-4_MAIN.ZIP\Concubine_01a.tga      Index #378

       Scenes\C09-1\C09-1_MAIN.ZIP\Prostitute_01.tga      Index #503

12) Play the Game!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you would like to spice up the game more you can install some erotic 
paintings and signs (chinese) by installing from the Sexy Map folder.
Just follow the same steps as the Nude Skins installation.

These are the Sexy Map folders and files:

       Scenes\C03-1\C03-1_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C3_Painting_05a.dds  Index #320
                                  \HMC_C3_Painting_06a.dds  Index #296
                                  \HMC_C3_Painting_07a.dds  Index #295
       
       Scenes\C07-1\C07-1_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C7_Painting_01a.dds  Index #225 
                                  \HMC_C7_Painting_02a.dds  Index #302
                                  \HMC_C7_Painting_03a.dds  Index #300
                                  \HMC_C7_Sign_11a.dds      Index #182

       Scenes\C08-1\C08-1_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_01a.dds      Index #223 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_02a.dds      Index #331
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds      Index #264
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds      Index #287
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_05a.dds      Index #288
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds      Index #286
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_07a.dds      Index #289
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_10a.dds      Index #271
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_11a.dds      Index #290
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds      Index #345
                                  \HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds  Index #413

       Scenes\C08-2\C08-2_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds      Index #83 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds      Index #85 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds      Index #91 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_08a.dds      Index #84 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0000.dds  Index #278 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0001.dds  Index #279 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds      Index #132 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_19a.dds      Index #133 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_22a.dds      Index #98 
                                  \HMC_C8_Wood_27a.dds      Index #212 
                                  
       Scenes\C08-3\C08-3_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_02a.dds      Index #224 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds      Index #214 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds      Index #166  
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_05a.dds      Index #225 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds      Index #205  
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_07a.dds      Index #242 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_08a.dds      Index #223  
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_10a.dds      Index #215 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_11a.dds      Index #264 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0000.dds  Index #53 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0001.dds  Index #54 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_14a.dds      Index #150 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_14b.dds      Index #153 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_15a.dds      Index #265  
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds      Index #254 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_20a.dds      Index #258  
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_21a.dds      Index #151 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_22a.dds      Index #157 
                                  \HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds  Index #416

       Scenes\C08-4\C08-4_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_C8_Sign_03a.dds      Index #318 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_04a.dds      Index #307 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_06a.dds      Index #229 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_08a.dds      Index #228 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0000.dds  Index #211 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_12a_0001.dds  Index #212 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_15b.dds      Index #155 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_19a.dds      Index #322 
                                  \HMC_C8_Sign_22a.dds      Index #345 
                                  \HMC_C8_Wood_27a.dds      Index #209 
                                  \HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds  Index #388

       Scenes\C08-9\C08-9_MAIN.ZIP\HMC_ITM_InvitationBrothel_01a.dds  Index #328

========================================================================================


This patch was created using the Glacier TEX Editor v3.1, by Alexande "Elbereth" 
Devilliers, to extract and install the textures and which were painted using Photoshop.

This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is 
unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

