*************************** JEDI KNIGHT II MODIFICATION *************************** Title : downtherabbithole Author : Ben Aerens E-Mail : ben_viso@hotmail.com File Name : Downtherabbithole.zip Description : A scary grim map situated in the alice in wonderland theme. Drink from the juice to get big. Then eat from the cake to become small again. You can join the teaparty in the woods or even see the beheading of a fellow player. Get lost in the maze. But most of all have fun! If you are at the teaparty and you want to go back to the main room, just go back on the path you came from. Installation : Place the .pk3 files in the base directory. THIS MODIFICATION IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION, RAVEN, OR LUCASARTS ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LLC. ELEMENTS TM & © LUCASARTS ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LLC AND/OR ITS LICENSORS.

