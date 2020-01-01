1,690 ONLINE

Alice in Wonderland

A map in the alice in wonderland theme. Become bigger and smaller in the main hall. Find your way through the maze and into the tea party!

  4 Downloads
  Uploaded 14 hours ago
  Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
  6.43MB in size
  0 followers

File Description

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 1st January 2020 5:57pm

Screenshots
Readme 
***************************
JEDI KNIGHT II MODIFICATION
***************************

Title : downtherabbithole
Author : Ben Aerens
E-Mail : ben_viso@hotmail.com


File Name : Downtherabbithole.zip

Description : 

		A scary grim map situated in the alice in wonderland theme.
		Drink from the juice to get big. Then eat from the cake to become small again.
		You can join the teaparty in the woods or even see the beheading of a fellow player.
		Get lost in the maze.
		But most of all have fun!


		If you are at the teaparty and you want to go back to the main room, just go back on the path you came from.



Installation : Place the .pk3 files in the base directory.


THIS MODIFICATION IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION, RAVEN, OR
LUCASARTS ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LLC. ELEMENTS TM & © LUCASARTS
ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LLC AND/OR ITS LICENSORS.

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Ben Aerens


51 XP

Registered 27th November 2007

9 Files Uploaded

