Small update for Project Zero after all these years.This package includes my old Mega Man Saber sets: Shield Boomerang, Z-Saber and "Om...

Small update for Project Zero after all these years.


This package includes my old Mega Man Saber sets: Shield Boomerang, Z-Saber and "Omega Saber" (which is just recolor of Z-Saber) from Mega Man Zero series

and from Mega Man ZX series this package includes Model ZX saber and it's recolor Model OX Saber, Model LX Spear (Leviathans spear) and Model HX Saber (Harpuias double swords)

package also includes Mega Man style UI


this package also includes folder "Reference art" which contains, well. reference art that I used back in 2007.


I wanted to fix some shader problems that original had and while I was at it, I decided to put everything together in one package.

Now I could've fixed other problems too, but I'm too lazy and don't want to invest any more time for this project.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 3rd January 2021 10:49am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
***********************************
Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
***********************************
TITLE: Project Zero
AUTHOR: Arakjin
E-MAIL: Panu.w@hotmail.com

FILENAME: Project Zero.pk3,
FILESIZE: 3062 kt
ORIGINAL RELEASE DATE: 23.04.2007
RELEASE DATE: 3.1.2021

CREDITS: these are old and I don't know if they are around anymore: Inyri and Ryo Thorn for shaders (thank you) anakin992, Kitsufox, Omegasigma and whole community
for general support. Lucasarts for jk series and of course capcom for megaman series

INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS: just put Project Zero.pk3 in your base folder

DESCRIPTION: This package includes my old Mega Man saber sets: Shield Boomerang, Z-Saber and "Omega Saber" (which is just recolor of Z-Saber) from Mega Man Zero series
and from Mega Man ZX series this package includes Model ZX saber and it's recolor Model OX-Omega saber, Model LX Spear (Leviathans spear) and Model HX Saber (Harpuias double swords)
package also includes Mega Man style UI

BUGS: some models are rotated wrong.

COMMENTS: I made these models and textures back in 2007, for this package I fixed few shaders and combined this with old z-saber pack and that's pretty much it. I had such fun making these back in the day and I finally decided to atleast fix something.

THIS MODIFICATION IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION, RAVEN, OR
LUCASARTS ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LLC. ELEMENTS TM & © LUCASARTS
ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LLC AND/OR ITS LICENSORS.

Read More

