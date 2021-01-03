Small update for Project Zero after all these years.





This package includes my old Mega Man Saber sets: Shield Boomerang, Z-Saber and "Omega Saber" (which is just recolor of Z-Saber) from Mega Man Zero series

and from Mega Man ZX series this package includes Model ZX saber and it's recolor Model OX Saber, Model LX Spear (Leviathans spear) and Model HX Saber (Harpuias double swords)

package also includes Mega Man style UI





this package also includes folder "Reference art" which contains, well. reference art that I used back in 2007.





I wanted to fix some shader problems that original had and while I was at it, I decided to put everything together in one package.

Now I could've fixed other problems too, but I'm too lazy and don't want to invest any more time for this project.