2020 Complete Map Pack

This is all the Kingpin Death Match, Bagman, and Xmas mod maps release in 2020.



31 maps in total.



Bagman



Team Overpass

Team Bloody Tracks Revisited

Team Weaponomicon 1 Final

Team Space Base Final

Team Stack

Team Anubis

Team Apartment Assembly

Team TwinTombs

Team Bodies

Team Mayhem 3CTF2

Team Pro 2020



Death Match



Gibbler on the Roof

Land of the Mag

DM DeadBueno

Shipment Remake

Dogtag Arena

Southern Outskirts

Northern Outskirts

Munitions Dump 2020

BigBug DM

Bumtopia

Shortie's Domain

Whatever... (Final)

Facility 2

Arena Of Death Reloaded

Countryside

Facility 3

Radar

Assassin 4



Xmas Mod



Snowed In

Xmas Team Overpass



Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.