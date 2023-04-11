2020 Complete Map Pack

This is all the Kingpin Death Match, Bagman, and Xmas mod maps release in 2020.
31 maps in total.
Bagman
Team Overpass
Team Bloody Tracks Revisited
Team Weaponomicon 1 Final
Team Space Base Final
Team Stack
Team Anubis
Team Apartment Assembly
Team TwinTombs
Team Bodies
Team Mayhem 3CTF2
Team Pro 2020
Death Match
Gibbler on the Roof
Land of the Mag
DM DeadBueno
Shipment Remake
Dogtag Arena
Southern Outskirts
Northern Outskirts
Munitions Dump 2020
BigBug DM
Bumtopia
Shortie's Domain
Whatever... (Final)
Facility 2
Arena Of Death Reloaded
Countryside
Facility 3
Radar
Assassin 4
Xmas Mod
Snowed In
Xmas Team Overpass
Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 11th April 2023 4:34am
