635 ONLINE

2020 Complete Map Pack

This is all the Kingpin Death Match, Bagman, and Xmas mod maps release in 2020.31 maps in total.BagmanTeam OverpassTeam Bloody Tracks Revisi...

Download

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 5 days ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 62.98MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

This is all the Kingpin Death Match, Bagman, and Xmas mod maps release in 2020.

31 maps in total.

Bagman

Team Overpass
Team Bloody Tracks Revisited
Team Weaponomicon 1 Final
Team Space Base Final
Team Stack
Team Anubis
Team Apartment Assembly
Team TwinTombs
Team Bodies
Team Mayhem 3CTF2
Team Pro 2020

Death Match

Gibbler on the Roof
Land of the Mag
DM DeadBueno
Shipment Remake
Dogtag Arena
Southern Outskirts
Northern Outskirts
Munitions Dump 2020
BigBug DM
Bumtopia
Shortie's Domain
Whatever... (Final)
Facility 2
Arena Of Death Reloaded
Countryside
Facility 3
Radar
Assassin 4

Xmas Mod

Snowed In
Xmas Team Overpass

Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '212701-158338-2020_mappack.zip' (62.98MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 11th April 2023 4:34am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


893 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

78 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File