I have made a new map in the fragndie series of maps (fragndie8). This one is called Ancient Curse.



Ancient Curse is a small, arena style, death match map with an Egyptian theme. It uses some Egyptian models supplied by Jonez, and a trap in the centre of the map.



It has 14 player spawns and plenty of weapons and items. It also uses a custom sky.



Hypov8 helped with the map by getting the trap to work properly, creating the barrels and the barrel texture, and making some small architectural amendments to the map.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.