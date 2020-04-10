1,873 ONLINE

Cepheus Death Match Map

Download

File Description

Cepheus is a smallish death match map with three levels, converted from Quake, by Mr Damage.

Cepheus is a new death match map I have converted from Quake 1 .

The original is a great looking map and was created by Adib Murad. Adib gave me permission to convert his map to Kingpin.

Cepheus is a smallish map with three levels providing lots of vertical action. It uses some really nice looking custom textures. It features two lifts to get between the first and second levels and two teleports to get around the rest of the map.

Thanks to Hypov8 for his help on the map.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Version: 1.0.0

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 10th April 2020

