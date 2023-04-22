775 ONLINE

Duke Nukem Thug Skin 1.0.0

A custom Duke Nukem skin for the thug model by Acc.Just unzip all the files to your kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct lo...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 142KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

A custom Duke Nukem skin for the thug model by Acc.

Just unzip all the files to your kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Easiest way to select these skins is to:-

Pull down the console (tilde key ~)

Type in :-

skin "male_thug/dnc dnc dnc"

Read More

Download '212774-158338-dukeclassic.zip' (142KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd April 2023 4:09am

Release Notes:

A custom Duke Nukem skin for the thug model by Acc.

Just unzip all the files to your kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Easiest way to select these skins is to:-

Pull down the console (tilde key ~)

Type in :-

skin "male_thug/dnc dnc dnc"

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


918 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

81 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File