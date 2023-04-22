A custom Duke Nukem skin for the thug model by Acc.
Just unzip all the files to your kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.
Easiest way to select these skins is to:-
Pull down the console (tilde key ~)
Type in :-
skin "male_thug/dnc dnc dnc"
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 22nd April 2023 4:09am
Release Notes:
